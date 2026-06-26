A Zeta Deal Just Unlocked a New Growth Channel for Palantir Stock

Data-intelligence leader Palantir (PLTR) and AI-powered marketing company Zeta Global (ZETA) are forging a partnership to leverage their respective platforms to help businesses gain deeper customer insights and drive stronger marketing results. Under the partnership, Palantir will allow Zeta's Data Cloud to use Foundry and better its AI intelligence platform, Athena, to help enterprises derive insights from data and drive measurable results.

Commenting on the partnership, Palantir CEO Alex Karp said, “Palantir and Zeta are using Ontology to create a next-generation marketing environment, giving Zeta all the advantages of AI while protecting against many of the known dangers."

“Palantir has built the infrastructure [that] the world’s most sophisticated institutions run on, and Zeta has built the intelligence infrastructure that powers how enterprises acquire, grow, and retain customers," said Zeta Global CEO David Steinberg. "Together, we are bringing AI-powered marketing to those same organizations on a platform they already trust.”

Following the news, PLTR stock ended the June 23 session down by 2.2% while ZETA stock climbed 5.6%.

What Does This Deal Bring to the Table for Both Companies?

For the much larger Palantir, this deal opens a new paradigm.

Notably, Palantir has built its reputation and most of its data moat in government, defense, and large industrial enterprises managing supply chains, manufacturing, and operations. Marketing has never been a Palantir core competency, and building a consumer signal and identity resolution engine from scratch would have taken years and significant capital that the company would rather deploy elsewhere.

As the announcement notes, Palantir Foundry “brings the ontology, governance, and operational infrastructure that enterprise data demands," but Foundry alone does not natively understand consumer marketing signals, identity graphs, or real-time campaign decisioning. That is exactly the layer Zeta has spent years building.

What Palantir specifically gains beyond the commercial revenue bump is access to an entirely new cohort. Steinberg said the seven-year term of the deal includes a “joint go-to-market strategy” targeting Palantir's enterprise customers.

On the other hand, for Zeta specifically, the benefits are sharply concrete. Steinberg said that in the “next year or so,” the partnership should generate more than $100 million in annual sales. That figure has been repeated consistently across both the official release and subsequent reporting.

So, Zeta will get access to Palantir's enterprise customer base, which spans industries it has historically struggled to penetrate at the same depth as pure advertising or martech buyers, giving its sales motion a credible enterprise software entry point through Foundry rather than competing purely as an adtech vendor.

What Do Analysts Think of Zeta and Palantir?

Overall, analysts deem ZETA stock to be a consensus “Strong Buy," with the mean target price of $$28.58 indicating potential upside of about 61% from current levels. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 10 have a “Strong Buy” rating, two have a “Moderate Buy” rating, and three have a “Hold” rating.

For Palantir, analysts have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” The mean target price of $194.81 implies potential upside of 82% from current levels. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a “Strong Buy” rating, eight have a “Hold” rating, one has a “Moderate Sell” rating, and one has a “Strong Sell” rating.