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Hogs Falling on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures are falling back on Friday with losses of 45 cent to $1.60 at midday.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.51 on Friday morning, down 92 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 10 cents on April 28 at $91.41. 

USDA’s APHIS confirmed cases of pseudorabies in a small commercial hog herd in IA on Thursday, the first case detected since 2004. The boars that confirmed positive test had originated from an outdoor facility in TX.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up $3.49 at $100.25 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, led by a $9.49 gain in the belly. USDA estimated the Thursday federally inspected slaughter at 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.94 million head. That is down 13,000 head from the previous week but 5,089 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $93.000, down $0.450,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $101.225, down $1.050

Jul 26 Hogs are at $103.450, down $1.600,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.550 -0.725 -0.71%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.025 -0.425 -0.45%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 103.625 -1.425 -1.36%
Lean Hogs

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