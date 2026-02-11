Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Rallying on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock

Live cattle futures are rallying on Wednesday, with contracts up $2.85 to $3.52 at midday. Cash trade has been quiet this week. The Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,272 head offered, with bids of $238-240 on the hoof and $375 in the beef. Feeder cattle futures are trading with gains across most contracts on Wednesday, up $2.60 to $3.50 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 83 cents to $373.83 on February 6.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $3.05. Choice boxes were down 41 cents to $367.14, while Select was $1.19 higher at $364.09. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 116,000 head, with the weekly total at 223,000 head. That is even with last week and 4,183 head above the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.275, up $3.175,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.950, up $3.525,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.650, up $2.850,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.450, up $2.675

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $364.600, up $3.325

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $360.250, up $3.475


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 236.875 +3.075 +1.32%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 241.150 +3.725 +1.57%
Live Cattle
LEG26 242.475 +3.375 +1.41%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 364.875 +3.600 +1.00%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 367.625 +2.850 +0.78%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 360.600 +3.825 +1.07%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 1
Microsoft is Bouncing Back from Its Post-Earnings Price Crash, But Watch This Before You Buy MSFT Stock
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 2
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted With U.S. Retail Sales Data in Focus
Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock 4
As Hims & Hers Gets Hit With Major Wegovy Loss, Should You Buy the Dip in Deeply Oversold HIMS Stock?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
Airbnb’s (ABNB) Upcoming Earnings Present a ‘Binary’ Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot