Hogs Falling Back at Thursday’s Midday

Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures are down 67 cents to $1.37 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.43 on Thursday morning, up 56 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 12 cents on April 28 at $91.31.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 46,288 MT for the week ending on 4/23, a 4-week high. Shipments were tallied at a calendar year low of 35,029 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 38 cents at $96.81 per cwt. The picnic, ham, and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated the Wednesday federally inspected slaughter at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.461 million head. That is down 15,000 head from the previous week but 8,532 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs are at $93.725, down $1.375,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $102.575, down $1.175