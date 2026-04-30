Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Delta Air Lines Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Delta Air Lines, Inc_ passanger plane-by viper-zero via iStock
Delta Air Lines, Inc_ passanger plane-by viper-zero via iStock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. With a market cap of $43.5 billion, the company offers flight status information, bookings, baggage handling, and other related services.

Shares of this global airline leader have outperformed the broader market over the past year. DAL has gained 57.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 28.3%. However, in 2026, DAL stock is down 4.5%, compared to the SPX’s 4.2% gains on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, DAL’s outperformance looks more pronounced compared to the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.2% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s single-digit dip on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 11.2% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Delta beat expectations on strong premium and loyalty demand, not just passenger volume. Premium fares grew about 14% YoY and loyalty revenue rose around 13%, showing pricing power and recurring brand value that help offset higher fuel costs. In addition, corporate and leisure demand stayed broad-based, with double-digit growth in premium cabins, the American Express Company’s (AXP) AmEx card portfolio, and Transatlantic/corporate routes. Furthermore, Delta is managing capacity, renewing its fleet, and adding routes like JFK to Orange County to capture higher fares. 

On Apr. 8, DAL shares closed up by 3.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $14.2 billion, up 9.4% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.64, grew 42.2% from the year-ago quarter.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DAL’s EPS to decline 8.9% to $5.30 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering DAL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 22 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 17, Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth kept an “Outperform” rating on DAL and raised the price target to $85, implying a potential upside of 28.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $81.01 represents a 22.2% premium to DAL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $90 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 35.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,140.37 +4.42 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index
JETS 25.39 +0.46 +1.85%
US Global Jets ETF
AXP 318.83 +3.18 +1.01%
American Express Company
DAL 68.07 +1.80 +2.72%
Delta Air Lines Inc

Most Popular News

The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 1
MicroStrategy’s Market Cap Is Less Than Its Bitcoin Holdings and MSTR Stock Has Halved in Just the Past Year. What Gives?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost Ahead of Fed Decision and Megacap Earnings
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Is Wall Street Headed for a Bond Crisis? What Jamie Dimon, Intermarket Analysis, and 'Murphy’s Law' Are Saying Now.
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock 4
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Cisco Systems Stock?
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 5
Intel Corp Has Unusual Long-Term Call Options Activity - Investors Bullish on Intel Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.