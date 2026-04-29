Cotton Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with 45 to 70 point gains in the front months on Wednesday with the in delivery May contract up 132 points. The US dollar index is up $0.239 at $98.715. Crude oil is extending higher, up another $6.89 to $106.76.

The Seam showed just 139 bales sold on Tuesday at an average of 68 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 20 points on 4/28 at 89.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on April 28, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 78.66, up 132 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 79.22, down 45 points,