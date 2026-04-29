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Cotton Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock
Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with 45 to 70 point gains in the front months on Wednesday with the in delivery May contract up 132 points. The US dollar index is up $0.239 at $98.715. Crude oil is extending higher, up another $6.89 to $106.76.

The Seam showed just 139 bales sold on Tuesday at an average of 68 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 20 points on 4/28 at 89.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on April 28, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  is at 78.66, up 132 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 79.22, down 45 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 80.46, down 65 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 79.18 -0.49 -0.62%
Cotton #2
CTK26 78.66 +1.32 +1.71%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.47 -0.64 -0.79%
Cotton #2

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