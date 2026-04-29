Chevron Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $375.3 billion , Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) is a global energy and chemicals company engaged in integrated operations spanning oil, natural gas, and petrochemicals across multiple continents. Its business is organized into Upstream, Downstream, and Other segments, covering everything from exploration and production to refining, marketing, and financial activities.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CVX stock has soared 36.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 29.1% . Moreover, shares of the company are up 25.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 4.3% gain.

Looking closer, shares of Chevron have slightly lagged behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLE ) 41.5% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Chevron rose 3.3% on Jan. 30 after the company reported Q4 2025 adjusted earnings of $3 billion ($1.52 per share), beating expectations despite a year-over-year profit decline to $2.77 billion and a 10% revenue drop to $46.79 billion. Investors were encouraged by strong operational performance, with total production jumping more than 20% year-over-year to 4.05 million boe/day, including a 261,000 boe/day contribution from the Hess Corporation acquisition and 124K boe/day growth from legacy assets.

Additional optimism came from improved downstream results and guidance for 7% - 10% production growth in 2026, supported by expansion in Guyana and the U.S. Gulf.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CVX's adjusted EPS to grow 85.9% year-over-year to $13.55. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 22, Scotiabank raised its price target for Chevron Corporation to $187 while maintaining a “Sector Perform” rating.

The mean price target of $212.12 represents a 11.7% premium to CVX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $236 suggests a 24.3% potential upside.