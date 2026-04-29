Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Gains Extend to Wednesday Morning Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com

Corn price action is up 1 to 2 ½ cents in the front months early on Wednesday. Futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 3 ¼ to 6 ½ cents higher, as spillover support from the wheat market is supportive. Open interest was up 6,779 contracts on Tuesday, suggesting net new buying, despite 53,411 contracts exiting May ahead of first notice day. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 7 cents at $4.32 1/4. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 25% planted as of Sunday, which was 6% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 19%. Of the major 18 states reported, just KS (-1% vs. average), MI (-1%), MO (-2%), NC (-5%), ND (-3%), and WI (-1%) were behind normal. Many of the top producing states were well ahead of normal with IL (+10% vs. average), IN (+20%), NE (+10%), and OH (+14%) all faster than average, with IA now on pace. The national crop was also 7% emerged, which is 3 percentage points faster than normal. 

EIA data will be updated on Wednesday, with analysts looking for ethanol production to be steady from the week prior.

Taiwan purchased 65,000 MT of corn from the US in a tender overnight. 

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.65 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.32 1/4, up 7 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.75 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.95 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.53 1/1, up 7 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 499-0 +3-2 +0.66%
Corn
ZCN26 478-2 +2-6 +0.58%
Corn
ZCK26 466-6 +1-4 +0.32%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.6150 +0.0241 +0.52%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.3323 +0.0100 +0.23%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 1
Why the Real Story Behind the UAE’s OPEC Exit is Petrodollar Diplomacy
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as AI Concerns Resurface, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.