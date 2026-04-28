Hogs Slip Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 20 to 77 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.56 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.32 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 18 cents on April 24 at $91.26.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 97 cents at $99.26 per cwt. The loin, rib, and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected slaughter at 488,000 head, with the week to date total at 972,000 head. That is down 9,000 head from the previous week but 352 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs closed at $94.150, down $0.225,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $101.975, down $0.200