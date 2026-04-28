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Coffee Prices Settle Higher as ICE Inventories Shrink

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cup of coffe with beans on the side by Carol La Rosa via Shutterstock
Cup of coffe with beans on the side by Carol La Rosa via Shutterstock

July arabica coffee (KCN26) on Tuesday closed up +2.20 (+0.76%), and July ICE robusta coffee (RMN26) closed up +53 (+1.55%).

Coffee prices settled higher on Tuesday, as a decline in coffee inventories signals tighter supplies.  ICE arabica coffee inventories fell to a 2-month low of 494,508 bags on Tuesday.

Concerns that a prolonged US-Iran war will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and disrupt global coffee supplies are supportive for coffee prices.  The closure of the strait has tightened coffee supplies by increasing global shipping rates, insurance, fertilizer, and fuel costs, and raising costs for coffee importers and roasters.  

Smaller exports from Brazil are supportive of coffee prices.  On April 14, Cecafe reported that Brazil Mar green coffee exports fell -10% y/y to 2.65 million bags.  On April 7, Brazil's Trade Ministry reported that Brazil's Mar coffee exports fell -31% y/y to 151,000 MT.  

Last Tuesday, arabica coffee fell to a 1.75-month low amid expectations of a record Brazilian coffee crop.  On March 19, Marex Group Plc projected a record 2026/27 Brazilian coffee crop of 75.9 million bags, surpassing Sucafina's forecast of 75.4 million bags (+15.5% y/y).  On March 12, StoneX raised its Brazil 2026/27 coffee production estimate to a record 75.3 million bags, up from a November estimate of 70.7 million bags.  Meanwhile, StoneX projected the 2026 global coffee surplus will expand to 10 million bags from 1.8 million bags in 2025, the biggest surplus in 6 years.

Soaring coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, are bearish for robusta prices.  On April 3, Vietnam's National Statistics Office reported that Vietnam's 2026 coffee exports (Jan-Mar) rose by +14% y/y to 585,000 MT.  Vietnam's 2025 coffee exports jumped by +17.5% y/y to 1.58 MMT.  Also, Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to a 4-year high of 1.76 MMT (29.4 million bags).

Signs of tighter robusta coffee supplies are bullish for robusta coffee prices after ICE robusta inventories fell to a 16-month low of 3,755 lots last Tuesday.

As a bearish factor, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) reported on November 7 that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Sep) fell -0.3% y/y to 138.658 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) bi-annual report on December 18 projected that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.0% y/y to a record 178.848 million bags, with a -4.7% decrease in arabica production to 95.515 million bags and a +10.9% increase in robusta production to 83.333 million bags.  FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will decline by -3.1% y/y to 63 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.2% y/y to a 4-year high of 30.8 million bags.  FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will fall by -5.4% to 20.148 million bags from 21.307 million bags in 2024/25.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
RMN26 3,481s +53 +1.55%
Robusta Coffee 10-T
KCN26 290.70s +2.20 +0.76%
Coffee

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