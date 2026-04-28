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Hogs Looking at Mixed Trade on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts up a dime to 40 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.25 on Tuesday morning, up $1.93 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 18 cents on April 24 at $91.26.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was up 72 cents at $99.95 per cwt. The loin and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected slaughter at 489,000 head. That is down 3,000 head from the previous week but 4,406 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $94.400, up $0.025,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $102.275, up $0.100

Jul 26 Hogs are at $104.625, down $0.400,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 102.175 unch unch
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.350 -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.575 -0.450 -0.43%
Lean Hogs

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