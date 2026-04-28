Should You Buy X-Energy Stock After the Amazon-Backed XE IPO?

Nuclear power is quietly making a comeback. Four decades after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear explosion , more countries are turning back to reactors as they look for steady, low‑carbon electricity to feed growing demand from data centers, AI, and heavy industry. There are now over 400 reactors running in 31 countries, with about 70 more being built.

The tension of the U.S.-Iran war is also a reminder of the fragility of oil‑linked energy. Any flare‑up can lift the cost of fuel and other petroleum‑based products, which makes stable alternatives like advanced nuclear look more attractive.

X‑Energy (XE) fits right into this need. It is an Amazon‑backed company that builds small modular nuclear reactors, and it just began trading on Friday, April 24th, after its initial public offering (IPO). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared its registration statement effective on April 23, 2026, clearing the way for the deal.

The timing lines up with a surge in demand for clean, always‑on power from big tech firms and data centers. The real question now is simple. Should you buy X-Energy stock after its IPO? Let’s dive in.

XE Price, Sales, and Thin Early Visibility

X-Energy is based in Rockville, Maryland, and builds advanced small modular nuclear reactors and specialized fuel to deliver steady, carbon‑free power for energy‑hungry industries and data centers.

XE closed at $29.20 on April 24 after opening at $30.11 the same day.

The trading history is still very short. XE only started trading on April 24, with about 44.4 million shares changing hands that day, which shows strong interest but not much of a track record yet. Therefore, the business is still in a build‑out phase.

Its annual revenue sits near $105 million, which shows real progress on projects and partnerships, but it is not enough to cover all the costs yet. There is an annual net loss of about $122 million, driven by heavy spending on research, engineering, and deployment.

XE’s last quarter revenue came in around $29 million, giving a better feel for its current pace. That number shows that work is moving beyond the pitch deck and into paying projects, and it could grow if contracts ramp as planned. The company also posted a quarterly net loss of roughly $49 million, which makes it clear X‑Energy is still very much in investment mode.

IPO Size And Trading Launch Details

X-Energy has come to market with a simple but sizable deal that fits neatly into the current excitement around new nuclear. The company priced an upsized IPO of 44,254,659 Class A shares at a public offering price of $23 per share, giving XE a solid pool of stock in public hands from day one and a clear reference point for where early buyers were willing to step in.

The underwriters also have a standard 30‑day option to buy up to an additional 6,638,198 Class A shares at the same $23 price. That extra block can add liquidity and slightly increase the total money raised if demand stays strong. And, it gives the banks room to manage trading in the early days if the price starts to swing too quickly.

The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 24, 2026, under the ticker XE, with the offering scheduled to close on April 27, 2026, subject to the usual legal and settlement checks that come with a new listing.

All of this leaves XE as a fresh Amazon‑backed nuclear stock with a well‑defined $23 issue price, a sizable initial pool of shares, and a 30‑day option that can bring more stock to market if interest holds up.

X-Energy’s Analyst Coverage

X-Energy just came public with some serious Wall Street muscle behind it. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Moelis & Company all served as lead joint book‑running managers on the deal, which is a strong signal that big banks were comfortable backing this Amazon‑linked nuclear story.

There is still no earnings estimate grid for XE . This gap is normal for a stock that only started trading on April 24, 2026, because research teams tend to wait for more data and at least one public quarter before publishing full models. No consensus target price or clear upside percentage has emerged yet, so there is no standard Wall Street yardstick to compare with the recent $29.20 closing level.

Conclusion

X-Energy comes across as a classic high-upside, high-risk swing that suits people who are comfortable backing a young nuclear name without neat earnings visibility. The Amazon link, big first‑day jump, and strong lineup of banks on the deal all point to decent long‑term potential, even if the ride is likely to be uneven while the company proves it can deliver. Taking it slowly, with a modest position that matches how much uncertainty can be stomached, feels like the most sensible way to approach XE right now.