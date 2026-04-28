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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Exxon Mobil Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Exxon Mobil Corp_ magnified website- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Exxon Mobil Corp_ magnified website- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $619 billion, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy companies, operating across the full oil and gas value chain, from exploration to refining and chemicals. Headquartered in Spring, Texas, it operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments while also investing in lower-emission solutions such as carbon capture, hydrogen, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Shares of the company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. XOM stock has increased 36.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 29.8%. Moreover, shares of Exxon Mobil are up 23.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 4.8% gain.

However, compared to its own sector, Exxon’s gains have been slightly lower. The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has climbed 37.8% rise over the past 52 weeks and 27% in 2026, outperforming the stock. 

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On Apr. 17, Exxon Mobil shares declined more than 6%, pressured by a sharp sell-off across the energy sector as WTI crude prices fell over 10% to a five-week low. The drop reflects Exxon’s sensitivity to oil price movements, with broad weakness across upstream and refining peers weighing on the stock.

For the fiscal year that ends in December 2026, analysts expect XOM's adjusted EPS to rise 50.2% year over year to $10.50. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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The configuration is bearish compared to a month ago, when it had 14 “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On Apr. 22, Exxon Mobil saw its price target raised by Scotiabank to $163 from $128, with the firm maintaining an “Outperform” rating. The revision comes as part of a broader update across U.S. energy stocks under coverage.

Its mean price target of $162.52 implies an upswing potential of 9.7% from the current market prices. The Street-high price target of $195 suggests a 31.6% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 57.42 +0.65 +1.14%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,143.20 -30.71 -0.43%
S&P 500 Index
XOM 150.10 +1.91 +1.29%
Exxon Mobil Corp

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