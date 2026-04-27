Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Rallying to Kickoff the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Hereford cows on farm, close-up with calves by mineral feeder_ Image by cctm via Shutterstock_
Hereford cows on farm, close-up with calves by mineral feeder_ Image by cctm via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures are up $2.02 to $4.05 on Monday. Cash trade last week was centered around $246 across the country, with a few late sales of $248. Feeder cattle futures are rallying on Monday, up $4.17 to $6.75 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 68 cents to $369.32 on April 23. The weekly OKC feeder cattle action has an estimated 6,500 head for sale with a firm undertone noted early.

Monthly Cold Storage data showed 410.52 million lbs of beef stocks at the end of March, a 1.95% draw from February and 3.45% below last year.

Managed money trimmed back their net long position in live cattle futures and options by 1,847 contracts as of April 21, taking it to 134,795 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs cut back 2,371 contracts from their net long to 18,765 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at 68 cents. Choice boxes were up $1.42 to $388.42, while Select was $1.67 higher at $387.74. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 529,000 head for the week. That is up 15,000 head from last week but 16,260 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $250.325, up $2.025,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $249.275, up $4.050,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $245.525, up $3.875,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $371.800, up $4.175

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.550, up $6.650

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $368.500, up $6.725


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 245.675 +4.025 +1.67%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.375 +4.150 +1.69%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 250.975 +2.675 +1.08%
Live Cattle
GFK26 367.675 +6.775 +1.88%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 371.225 +3.600 +0.98%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 368.450 +6.675 +1.85%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
Unusual Put Activity Is Flagging a Smart Trade Setup in This New Quantum Computing Stock
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 2
Dan Ives: Tesla Is ‘Morphing into a Physical AI Stalwart’ So Don’t Sweat the CapEx and Just Buy TSLA Stock
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 3
Intel Earnings Confirm CPU Demand Is Outpacing Supply, But Does the Company Really Have an Edge?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
AMD Stock Is at Record Highs—and Why It’s Still Not Too Late to Buy
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
As Investors Panic Over a Last Oracle Contract, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Super Micro Computer Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.