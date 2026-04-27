Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to New Week of Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay

Live cattle futures were $1.22 to $1.77 higher at the Friday close, to limit the weekly loss for April to $1.65. Cash trade last week was centered around $246 across the country, with a few late sales of $248. Feeder cattle futures saw gains of $1 to $3.97 across the board on Friday, with April down $3.70. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 68 cents to $369.32 on April 23.  

Monthly Cold Storage data showed 410.52 million lbs of beef stocks at the end of March, a 1.95% draw from February and 3.45% below last year.

Managed money trimmed back their net long position in live cattle futures and options by 1,847 contracts as of April 21, taking it to 134,795 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs cut back 2,371 contracts from their net long to 18,765 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at premium for Choice of 93 cents. Choice boxes were up $3.50 to $387.00, while Select was $3.49 higher at $386.07. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 529,000 head for the week. That is up 15,000 head from last week but 16,260 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.300, up $1.225,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $245.225, up $1.725,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.650, up $1.500,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.625, up $1.000,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.900, up $2.025,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.775, up $2.425,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 243.475 +1.825 +0.76%
Live Cattle
LEM26 247.225 +2.000 +0.82%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 250.450 +2.150 +0.87%
Live Cattle
GFK26 363.500 +2.600 +0.72%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 369.425 +1.800 +0.49%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 364.325 +2.550 +0.70%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 1
Unusual Put Activity Is Flagging a Smart Trade Setup in This New Quantum Computing Stock
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 2
Dan Ives: Tesla Is ‘Morphing into a Physical AI Stalwart’ So Don’t Sweat the CapEx and Just Buy TSLA Stock
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 3
Intel Earnings Confirm CPU Demand Is Outpacing Supply, But Does the Company Really Have an Edge?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
AMD Stock Is at Record Highs—and Why It’s Still Not Too Late to Buy
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
As Investors Panic Over a Last Oracle Contract, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Super Micro Computer Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.