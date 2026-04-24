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Cattle Post Strength on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Closeup of cows eating in barn by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Closeup of cows eating in barn by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Live cattle futures were $1.22 to $1.77 higher at the Friday close, to limit the weekly loss for April to $1.65. Cash trade this week has been centered around $246 across the country, with a few late sales of $248. Feeder cattle futures saw gains of $1 to $3.97 across the board on Friday, with April down $3.70. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 68 cents to $369.32 on April 23.  

Monthly Cold Storage data showed 410.52 million lbs of beef stocks at the end of March, a 1.95% draw from February and 3.45% below last year.

Managed money trimmed back their net long position in live cattle futures and options by 1,847 contracts as of April 21, taking it to 134,795 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs cut back 2,371 contracts from their net long to 18,765 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at premium for Choice of 93 cents. Choice boxes were up $3.50 to $387.00, while Select was $3.49 higher at $386.07. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 529,000 head for the week. That is down up 15,000 head from last week but 16,260 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.300, up $1.225,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $245.225, up $1.725,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.650, up $1.500,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.625, up $1.000,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.900, up $2.025,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.775, up $2.425,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 241.650s +1.500 +0.62%
Live Cattle
LEM26 245.225s +1.725 +0.71%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 248.300s +1.225 +0.50%
Live Cattle
GFK26 360.900s +2.025 +0.56%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 367.625s +1.000 +0.27%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 361.775s +2.425 +0.67%
Feeder Cattle

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