Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nat-Gas Prices Sink on Abundant US Supplies

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Jack up drilling rigs off coast by Elliot Day via Pixabay
Jack up drilling rigs off coast by Elliot Day via Pixabay

May Nymex natural gas (NGK26) on Friday closed down -0.091 (-3.48%).

Nat-gas prices sank to a 1.5-year low on Friday and settled sharply lower.  Growing US nat-gas stockpiles and above-normal US spring temperatures, which will reduce nat-gas heating demand even further and add to already burgeoning inventories, are weighing on prices.   EIA nat-gas inventories as of April 17 were +7.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling abundant US nat-gas supplies.  

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  On April 7, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.59 bcf/day from a March estimate of 109.49 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high in late February.

The outlook for the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed for the foreseeable future is supportive for nat-gas as the closure will curb Middle Eastern nat-gas supplies, potentially boosting US nat-gas exports to make up for the shortfall.  

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Friday was 110.4 bcf/day (+3.7% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 68.2 bcf/day (+4.3% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 19.7 bcf/day (+0.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

Nat-gas prices have some medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported "extensive damage" at the world's largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.   Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan's LNG export capacity,  a damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports.  Also, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in Iran has sharply curtailed nat-gas supplies to Europe and Asia.

As a positive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended April 18 rose +6.5% y/y to 77,299 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending April 18 rose +1.8% y/y to 4,327,186 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended April 17 rose by +103 bcf, above expectations of _97 bcf and well above the 5-year weekly average of +64 bcf.  As of April 17, nat-gas inventories were up +6.7% y/y, and +7.1% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.  As of April 21, gas storage in Europe was 31% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 43% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 24 rose by +4 to 129, modestly below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set on February 27.  In the past 19 months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGM26 2.685 -0.075 -2.72%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Plunges on Lost Oracle Contract, but Supply Chain Excesses Could Be the Bigger Problem for SMCI
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 2
Capital Group Is Doubling Down on MicroStrategy. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here Too?
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Micron Stock Just Set New All-Time Highs. Again. Should You Chase MU Here?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Stock Is Trading at New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Walmart Inc truck- by Sundry Photography via iStock 5
Is Walmart Stock in a Bubble? 1 Weird Signal Answers a Contrarian ‘No.’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.