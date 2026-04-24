Cotton Easing Back on Friday Morning Trade

Cotton futures are slipping 1 to 26 points in the front months so far on the Friday session. The US dollar index is slipping 0.242 lower at $98.365. Crude oil is back down $2.08 to $93.77.

Export Sales data has export commitments at 10.58 million RB, which is 2% below last year’s total for this time. That is also 93% of the USDA export projection and lags the 101% 5-year average sales pace.

The Seam showed 4,899 bales sold on Thursday at an average of 71.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 215 on April 23 at 88.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 4/23, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 76.78, down 2 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 79.19, down 26 points,