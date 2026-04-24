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Cotton Easing Back on Friday Morning Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock

Cotton futures are slipping 1 to 26 points in the front months so far on the Friday session. The US dollar index is slipping 0.242 lower at $98.365. Crude oil is back down $2.08 to $93.77.

Export Sales data has export commitments at 10.58 million RB, which is 2% below last year’s total for this time. That is also 93% of the USDA export projection and lags the 101% 5-year average sales pace.

The Seam showed 4,899 bales sold on Thursday at an average of 71.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 215 on April 23 at 88.40 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 4/23, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  is at 76.78, down 2 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 79.19, down 26 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 80.44, down 24 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 79.36s -0.09 -0.11%
Cotton #2
CTK26 77.00s +0.20 +0.26%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.58s -0.10 -0.12%
Cotton #2

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