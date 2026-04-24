Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Lululemon Is Betting on a Revival with a New CEO. Can the Former-Nike Exec Save LULU Stock?

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Lululemon Yoga sport lograstudio via Unsplash
Lululemon Yoga sport lograstudio via Unsplash

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a pioneering designer and retailer of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. Since its inception as a yoga-inspired brand, Lululemon has expanded into a global powerhouse catering to men, women, and girls through a diverse product range designed for running, training, and a "healthy lifestyle." Lululemon is currently doubling down on international scaling, specifically in China and Mexico, and high-performance product innovation to maintain its dominance in the competitive athleisure sector.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company has over 800 brick-and-mortar stores across the Americas, Europe, and China.

Lululemon Stock Slides

Lululemon's stock has faced significant headwinds recently, trading down roughly 46% over the past year due to slowing North American sales and a recent leadership transition that sparked investor skepticism.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index ($SRCD), Lululemon has notably underperformed the broader sector's upward trend. While the index has benefited from resilient consumer spending and a rotation into retail tech, Lululemon has lagged by nearly 50% on a one-year basis.

www.barchart.com

Lululemon Results

Lululemon reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17, 2026, posting revenue of $3.6 billion, a modest 1% increase year-over-year (YoY), and beat earnings expectations with a diluted EPS of $5.01.

A standout bright spot was the international segment, where revenue surged 17%, led by a massive 28% growth in China Mainland, while gross margins contracted to 54.9% due to higher markdowns and North American traffic softness.

For the full fiscal year 2025, the company achieved total revenue of $11.1 billion, supported by a robust 9% increase in digital channel sales, which now account for nearly $1.9 billion of the top line.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, Lululemon expects total net revenue between $11.35 billion and $11.50 billion, reflecting 2% to 4% growth. Management is implementing a "newness" strategy, increasing the penetration of truly new products from 23% to 35% to re-engage the North American consumer.

While the company anticipates a 250-basis point decrease in operating margin due to ongoing cost pressures and tariffs, it plans to offset this through aggressive expansion in Mexico and a shift toward full-price sales in the second half of the year.

Lululemon Names New Leader

Lululemon has appointed Heidi O’Neill, a 25-year Nike (NKE) veteran, as its new CEO, effective Sept. 8, 2026. This leadership change aims to revitalize the brand's struggling North American business, where revenue recently slipped 4% amid fierce competition from rivals like Vuori and Alo Yoga.

O’Neill, who previously served as Nike’s President of Consumer, Product, and Brand, is tasked with stabilizing a company whose market value has plummeted from $67 billion to under $20 billion.

While Lululemon’s international segment remains a bright spot with 17% growth, the overall 1% revenue increase in the most recent quarter underscores the stagnation in its largest market. Investors reacted cautiously to the news, with shares dipping 13% yesterday.

O'Neill's extensive background in global product pipelines and brand strategy is seen as a "growth agent" for the retailer. Until her arrival, interim co-CEOs Meghan Frank and André Maestrini will continue to lead the company’s efforts to re-engage consumers through a "newness" product strategy.

Should You Bet on LULU Stock?

The appointment of Nike veteran Heidi O’Neill as CEO marks a major strategic attempt to revive Lululemon’s North American growth. While her experience in scaling global brands is significant, investors remain cautious, as evidenced by a consensus "Hold" rating and recent stock volatility. Currently, the mean price target of $185.17 reflects a substantial 31% upside, but analyst sentiment is highly concentrated. Of the 31 ratings, 26 are "Hold," with only two "Strong Buys" against three "Sell" recommendations.

For many, the stock is a "wait-and-see" play, pending O'Neill's official start in September and her ability to outpace rising competition.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LULU 143.48 +1.82 +1.28%
Lululemon Athletica
$SRCD 1,947.42 +18.40 +0.95%
S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary [Sector]
NKE 45.30 +0.52 +1.16%
Nike Inc

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer Stock Plunges on Lost Oracle Contract, but Supply Chain Excesses Could Be the Bigger Problem for SMCI
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 2
Capital Group Is Doubling Down on MicroStrategy. Should You Buy MSTR Stock Here Too?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Broadcom Stock Is Trading at New All-Time Highs. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Stock Just Set New All-Time Highs. Again. Should You Chase MU Here?
Walmart Inc truck- by Sundry Photography via iStock 5
Is Walmart Stock in a Bubble? 1 Weird Signal Answers a Contrarian ‘No.’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.