Lululemon Is Betting on a Revival with a New CEO. Can the Former-Nike Exec Save LULU Stock?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a pioneering designer and retailer of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. Since its inception as a yoga-inspired brand, Lululemon has expanded into a global powerhouse catering to men, women, and girls through a diverse product range designed for running, training, and a "healthy lifestyle." Lululemon is currently doubling down on international scaling, specifically in China and Mexico, and high-performance product innovation to maintain its dominance in the competitive athleisure sector.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company has over 800 brick-and-mortar stores across the Americas, Europe, and China.
Lululemon Stock Slides
Lululemon's stock has faced significant headwinds recently, trading down roughly 46% over the past year due to slowing North American sales and a recent leadership transition that sparked investor skepticism.
In comparison to the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index ($SRCD), Lululemon has notably underperformed the broader sector's upward trend. While the index has benefited from resilient consumer spending and a rotation into retail tech, Lululemon has lagged by nearly 50% on a one-year basis.
Lululemon Results
Lululemon reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17, 2026, posting revenue of $3.6 billion, a modest 1% increase year-over-year (YoY), and beat earnings expectations with a diluted EPS of $5.01.
A standout bright spot was the international segment, where revenue surged 17%, led by a massive 28% growth in China Mainland, while gross margins contracted to 54.9% due to higher markdowns and North American traffic softness.
For the full fiscal year 2025, the company achieved total revenue of $11.1 billion, supported by a robust 9% increase in digital channel sales, which now account for nearly $1.9 billion of the top line.
Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, Lululemon expects total net revenue between $11.35 billion and $11.50 billion, reflecting 2% to 4% growth. Management is implementing a "newness" strategy, increasing the penetration of truly new products from 23% to 35% to re-engage the North American consumer.
While the company anticipates a 250-basis point decrease in operating margin due to ongoing cost pressures and tariffs, it plans to offset this through aggressive expansion in Mexico and a shift toward full-price sales in the second half of the year.
Lululemon Names New Leader
Lululemon has appointed Heidi O’Neill, a 25-year Nike (NKE) veteran, as its new CEO, effective Sept. 8, 2026. This leadership change aims to revitalize the brand's struggling North American business, where revenue recently slipped 4% amid fierce competition from rivals like Vuori and Alo Yoga.
O’Neill, who previously served as Nike’s President of Consumer, Product, and Brand, is tasked with stabilizing a company whose market value has plummeted from $67 billion to under $20 billion.
While Lululemon’s international segment remains a bright spot with 17% growth, the overall 1% revenue increase in the most recent quarter underscores the stagnation in its largest market. Investors reacted cautiously to the news, with shares dipping 13% yesterday.
O'Neill's extensive background in global product pipelines and brand strategy is seen as a "growth agent" for the retailer. Until her arrival, interim co-CEOs Meghan Frank and André Maestrini will continue to lead the company’s efforts to re-engage consumers through a "newness" product strategy.
Should You Bet on LULU Stock?
The appointment of Nike veteran Heidi O’Neill as CEO marks a major strategic attempt to revive Lululemon’s North American growth. While her experience in scaling global brands is significant, investors remain cautious, as evidenced by a consensus "Hold" rating and recent stock volatility. Currently, the mean price target of $185.17 reflects a substantial 31% upside, but analyst sentiment is highly concentrated. Of the 31 ratings, 26 are "Hold," with only two "Strong Buys" against three "Sell" recommendations.
For many, the stock is a "wait-and-see" play, pending O'Neill's official start in September and her ability to outpace rising competition.
On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.