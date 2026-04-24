Lululemon Is Betting on a Revival with a New CEO. Can the Former-Nike Exec Save LULU Stock?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a pioneering designer and retailer of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. Since its inception as a yoga-inspired brand, Lululemon has expanded into a global powerhouse catering to men, women, and girls through a diverse product range designed for running, training, and a "healthy lifestyle." Lululemon is currently doubling down on international scaling, specifically in China and Mexico, and high-performance product innovation to maintain its dominance in the competitive athleisure sector.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the company has over 800 brick-and-mortar stores across the Americas, Europe, and China.

Lululemon Stock Slides

Lululemon's stock has faced significant headwinds recently, trading down roughly 46% over the past year due to slowing North American sales and a recent leadership transition that sparked investor skepticism.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index ($SRCD), Lululemon has notably underperformed the broader sector's upward trend. While the index has benefited from resilient consumer spending and a rotation into retail tech, Lululemon has lagged by nearly 50% on a one-year basis.

Lululemon Results

Lululemon reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17, 2026, posting revenue of $3.6 billion, a modest 1% increase year-over-year (YoY), and beat earnings expectations with a diluted EPS of $5.01.

A standout bright spot was the international segment, where revenue surged 17%, led by a massive 28% growth in China Mainland, while gross margins contracted to 54.9% due to higher markdowns and North American traffic softness.

For the full fiscal year 2025, the company achieved total revenue of $11.1 billion, supported by a robust 9% increase in digital channel sales, which now account for nearly $1.9 billion of the top line.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, Lululemon expects total net revenue between $11.35 billion and $11.50 billion, reflecting 2% to 4% growth. Management is implementing a "newness" strategy, increasing the penetration of truly new products from 23% to 35% to re-engage the North American consumer.

While the company anticipates a 250-basis point decrease in operating margin due to ongoing cost pressures and tariffs, it plans to offset this through aggressive expansion in Mexico and a shift toward full-price sales in the second half of the year.

Lululemon Names New Leader

Lululemon has appointed Heidi O’Neill, a 25-year Nike (NKE) veteran, as its new CEO, effective Sept. 8, 2026. This leadership change aims to revitalize the brand's struggling North American business, where revenue recently slipped 4% amid fierce competition from rivals like Vuori and Alo Yoga.

O’Neill, who previously served as Nike’s President of Consumer, Product, and Brand, is tasked with stabilizing a company whose market value has plummeted from $67 billion to under $20 billion.

While Lululemon’s international segment remains a bright spot with 17% growth, the overall 1% revenue increase in the most recent quarter underscores the stagnation in its largest market. Investors reacted cautiously to the news, with shares dipping 13% yesterday.

O'Neill's extensive background in global product pipelines and brand strategy is seen as a "growth agent" for the retailer. Until her arrival, interim co-CEOs Meghan Frank and André Maestrini will continue to lead the company’s efforts to re-engage consumers through a "newness" product strategy.

Should You Bet on LULU Stock?

The appointment of Nike veteran Heidi O’Neill as CEO marks a major strategic attempt to revive Lululemon’s North American growth. While her experience in scaling global brands is significant, investors remain cautious, as evidenced by a consensus "Hold" rating and recent stock volatility. Currently, the mean price target of $185.17 reflects a substantial 31% upside, but analyst sentiment is highly concentrated. Of the 31 ratings, 26 are "Hold," with only two "Strong Buys" against three "Sell" recommendations.

For many, the stock is a "wait-and-see" play, pending O'Neill's official start in September and her ability to outpace rising competition.