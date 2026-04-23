Cotton Resume Higher Trade on Thursday

Cotton futures resumed gains on the Thursday session, as contracts closed with 17 to 81 cent gains. The US dollar index was 0.234 higher at $98.655. Crude oil was up another $4.04 to $97.00.

Export Sales data showed a total of 119,947 RB of old crop cotton sold in the week of 4/16, which was the lowest in 15 weeks. Vietnam was the top buyer of 62,100 RB, with 22,400 RB sold to Turkey. New crop sales totaled 57,078 RB. Turkey was the buyer of 17,600 RB, with 17,600 RB sold to Indonesia. Shipments were at 296,379 RB in that week, a 5-week low. Vietnam was the top destination of 89,000 RB, with 46,600 RB headed to Pakistan.

The Seam showed 546 bales sold on April 22 at an average of 68.85 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was another 110 points higher on Wednesday at 90.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 179 bales on decertification on April 22, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 76.8, up 47 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 79.45, up 81 points,