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Cattle Close Higher on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_
Aerial view of feed yard with meat cows_ Image by Bilanol via Shutterstock_

Live cattle futures saw 22 cent to $1.05 gains to close out the Thursday session. Cash trade this week has been centered around $246 across the country. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange showed $246-247 sales on 334 of the 1,226 head offered. Feeder cattle futures were up 45 to 90 cents on Thursday, with front month April down 17 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.44 to $370.00 on April 22.  

The Thursday APHIS update on the New World Screwworm in Mexico showed total active cases at 1,469 as of 4/22, which was up 74 cases from the Tuesday update. In the bordering state of Tamaulipas, there were 116 active cases (+14 from Tuesday), with 8 active cases in Nuevo Leon (+3).

USDA’s Export Sales report showed beef export business at 15,131 MT in the week of 4/16. South Korea was the largest buyer of 5,100 MT, with 4,100 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were tallied at 12,450 MT. The top destination was South Korea at 4,200 MT, with 3,100 MT headed to Japan. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel back to premium for Choice at 92 cents. Choice boxes were down $0.69 to $383.50, while Select was $0.75 lower at $382.58. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 106,000 head for Thursday, with the week to date total at 425,000 head. That is down 4,000 head from last week and 26,941 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.075, up $0.225,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.500, up $0.425,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $240.150, up $0.975,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.625, down $0.175,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.875, up $0.450,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.350, up $0.475,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 240.150s +0.975 +0.41%
Live Cattle
LEM26 243.500s +0.425 +0.17%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 247.075s +0.225 +0.09%
Live Cattle
GFK26 358.875s +0.450 +0.13%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 366.625s -0.175 -0.05%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 359.350s +0.475 +0.13%
Feeder Cattle

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