Cattle Posting Midday Gains

Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock

Live cattle futures are up 55 cents to $1.05 in the front months on Thursday. Cash trade this week has been centered around $246 across the country. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange showed $246-247 sales on 334 of the 1,226 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are up 50 to 95 cents so far on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 93 cents to $373.44 on April 21.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed beef export business at 15,131 MT in the week of 4/16. Shipments were tallied at 12,450 MT.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel back to premium for Choice at $3.29. Choice boxes were down $0.78 to $384.97, while Select was $1.65 lower at $381.68. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 111,000 head for Wednesday, with the week to date total at 319,000 head. That is down 6,000 head from last week and 26,373 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $247.400, up $0.550,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $243.700, up $0.625,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $240.200, up $1.025,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.300, up $0.500

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $359.200, up $0.775