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Cattle Look to Rebound from Recent Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock
Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock

Live cattle futures pulled off the early session lows on Wednesday, still closing with losses of 40 cents to $1.32. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, down just 949 contracts. Early cash trade this week has come in near $246 across the country on lighter trade. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 1,226 head offered, with bids of $246-246.50. Feeder cattle futures posted a 22 cent gain in the April contract on Wednesday, with other contracts down 7 to 50 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 93 cents to $373.44 on April 21.  

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel back to premium for Choice at 86 cents. Choice boxes were down $1.99 to $384.19, while Select was $3.87 lower at $383.33. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 111,000 head for Wednesday, with the week to date total at 319,000 head. That is down 6,000 head from last week and 26,373 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.850, down $0.575,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.075, down $0.475,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.175, down $0.525,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.800, up $0.225,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.425, down $0.125,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.875, down $0.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 239.175s -0.525 -0.22%
Live Cattle
LEM26 243.075s -0.475 -0.20%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 246.850s -0.575 -0.23%
Live Cattle
GFK26 358.425s -0.125 -0.03%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 366.800s +0.225 +0.06%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 358.875s -0.075 -0.02%
Feeder Cattle

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