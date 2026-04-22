Where Does Dell Stock Head Next After New Record Highs?

Dell Technologies (DELL) exhibits strong technical momentum with shares trading at new all-time highs.

The stock is up nearly 160% over the past year.

DELL maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Wall Street sentiment is bullish with price targets up to $239.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $132 billion, Dell Technologies (DELL) is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segments are Client Solutions and Infrastructure Solutions, and its work touches everything from artificial intelligence-optimized servers to personal computers.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. DELL checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on March 2. Since then, the stock has gained 38.3%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Dell Technologies

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Dell Technologies scored an all-time high of $214.33 on April 21.

Dell Technologies has a Weighted Alpha of +136.05.

DELL has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 157.75% over the past 52 weeks.

Dell Technologies has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $212.36 with a 50-day moving average of $155.16.

DELL has made 10 new highs and gained 34.69% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.55.

There’s a technical support level around $207.03.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$132 billion market capitalization.

20.75x price-earnings ratio.

1.19% dividend yield.

Analysts project revenue to grow 24.95% this year and another 6.89% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 25.03% this year and an additional 13.43% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Dell Technologies

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 15 “Strong Buy,” 2 “Moderate Buy,” 7 “Hold” and 1 “Strong Sell” opinion with price targets between $110 and $220.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest” with 3-5-year price targets between $205 and $305.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy” with a price target of $239.

Morningstar thinks the stock is 31% overvalued with a fair value of $155.

115,950 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 3.64% of the float with 2.14 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Dell Technologies

Dell is a household name when it comes to personal technology. As long as there is a need for personal technology, Dell should keep on truckin’.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.