Amidst Tim Cook Shake-Up, Here Is What Barchart Options Data Shows for Apple Stock Ahead of April 30

Apple (AAPL) stock was in focus on Tuesday after the iPhone maker said John Ternus will replace Tim Cook as its chief executive on Sept. 1.

The announcement arrived only days before AAPL is scheduled to report its Q2 results. Consensus is for the titan to earn $1.91 per share, a meaningful increase from $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year.

Apple stock has been a disappointing investment in 2026, currently down more than 4% versus its year-to-date high.

Where Options Data Suggests Apple Stock Is Headed

The timing of the leadership announcement, just days before Q2 earnings on April 30, has prompted intense speculation on Wall Street.

Some experts are reading the pre-earnings disclosure as a signal that the upcoming results are solid, reasoning that management wouldn’t introduce a leadership distraction ahead of a weak report.

And options traders seem to agree. According to Barchart , the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring May 1 sits at 0.69x, indicating a bullish skew — with the upper price on those contracts signaling upside to $279 right after earnings.

Ahead of the financial release, Barchart has a "40% BUY” opinion on AAPL shares, based on 13 short-, medium-, and long-term technical indicators.

Wedbush Sees Massive Further Upside in AAPL Shares

According to Wedbush Securities’ senior analyst Dan Ives, appointing John Ternus as its next CEO is the right move that will ensure long-term growth.

Ternus, a 25-year Apple veteran and current senior vice president of hardware engineering, brings cultural continuity and operational expertise necessary to navigate the artificial intelligence era.

In his research note, Ives agreed that the timing was unexpected, but he expressed immense confidence in Ternus’s ability to lead AAPL’s next generation of AI-integrated hardware.

On April 21, Wedbush maintained its “Outperform” rating on Apple shares, with a $350 price target indicating potential upside of another 32% from here.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Apple

While not nearly as positive as Dan Ives, other Wall Street analysts also recommend sticking with Apple under the incoming CEO.

The consensus rating on AAPL stock sits at a “ Moderate Buy ” currently, with the mean price target of about $296 indicating potential for a 12% rally by year-end.

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