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Cattle Extends Losses to Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay

Live cattle futures posted $1.52 to $2.52 losses on Tuesday. Early cash trade this week has been quiet with a few light sales of $246 floating around in KS, but not enough for a trend. Feeder cattle futures were $2.20 to $2.55 lower at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.32 to $374.37 on April 20. The OKC feeder cattle auction had 5,867 head sold with feeders steady to $2-4 lower. 

The Tuesday update from APHIS on the New World Screwworm showed active cases in Mexico at 1,395. There were 102 active cases in the bordering state of Tamaulipas, with 5 reported in Nuevo Leon.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at $1.02 premium for select. Choice boxes were up $2.62 to $386.18, while Select was $3.59 higher at $387.20. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 111,000 head for Tuesday, with the week to date total at 208,000 head. That is down 8,000 head from last week and 17,274 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.425, down $2.175,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.550, down $2.525,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.700, down $1.900,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.575, down $2.300,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.550, down $2.550,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.950, down $2.400,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 239.700s -1.900 -0.79%
Live Cattle
LEM26 243.550s -2.525 -1.03%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 247.425s -2.175 -0.87%
Live Cattle
GFK26 358.550s -2.550 -0.71%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 366.575s -2.300 -0.62%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 358.950s -2.400 -0.66%
Feeder Cattle

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