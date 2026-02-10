Barchart.com
Cotton Closes Near Unchanged on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Closeup of cotton plant via bobbycrim via Pixabay
Cotton futures fell from early session highs, as contracts closed within 5 points of unchanged on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are down $0.16 per barrel on the day at $64.20. The US dollar index was up $0.042 to $96.730. 

USDA’s update to the WASDE balance sheet showed a 200,000 bale cut to exports, as ending stocks were raised by 200,000 bales to 4.4 million bales. World ending stocks were raised by 630,000 bales to 75.11 million bales.

Cotton Ginnings data showed 507,350 RB ginned from January 15 to February 1, with the marketing year total at 13.202 million RB.

The Seam showed sales on 10,196 bales sold on 2/9, averaging 58.01 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on Monday at 72.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 1,597 bales February 9, with the certified stocks level at 95,158 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 42 points to 49.78 cents/lb last Thursday. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 61.59, down 2 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 63.78, up 2 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.48, up 3 points


