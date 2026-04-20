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Cotton End the Monday Session Higher

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash

Cotton futures saw gains of 20 to 36 points across most contracts on Monday.. The US dollar index was $0.053 lower at $97.845. Crude oil was back up $3.95 at midday. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed 11% of the US cotton crop planted as of April 19, which was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average of 10%. 

The Seam showed 1,783 bales sold on 4/17 at an average of 74.86 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 75 points higher on April 17 at 87.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2,600 on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 164,967 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points on Thursday at 61.61 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 77.6, up 20 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 80.04, up 22 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 80.76, up 26 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 80.04s +0.22 +0.28%
Cotton #2
CTK26 77.60s +0.20 +0.26%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.76s +0.26 +0.32%
Cotton #2

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