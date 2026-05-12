This Stock’s Next Move Could Be a ‘Silver’ Lining For Commodity Bulls

First Majestic Silver (AG) shares show a renewed medium-term rising trend, reflecting increased buying interest among investors.

The stock recently broke above a key short-term resistance level at $23, giving AG a shot at reclaiming its 2026 high around $32.

The stock is up 20% the past 5 days.

The PPO technical indicator just crossed into positive territory, indicating a strengthening technical picture.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at nearly $11 billion, First Majestic Silver (AG) is a mining company focused on silver (SIN26) production in Mexico and the United States. The company differentiates itself through its own minting facility, which generated $49 million in direct-to-consumer bullion sales in the previous year.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with notably improving technicals, a combination of momentum, strength, and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. AG checks those boxes.

AG has rallied from its recent low around $19 just 2 weeks ago. Its 20-day moving average is strong, as is its 50-day moving average, both of which are rated “BUY” by Barchart Opinion. The PPO indicator is showing signs of positive divergence, a sign of increasing momentum as the stock moves toward its February 2026 highs. With the underlying price of silver also trending higher, AG is well-positioned to capitalize on the broader commodity bull market.

Barchart Technical Indicators for First Majestic Silver

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

72% “Buy” Overall Average: Barchart’s composite indicator shows a firming technical outlook with “Strongest” movement in short-term indicators. Note that recent Chart of the Day selections were also at that 72% level.

The stock is up from an 8% “BUY” rating a week ago, indicating an expanding rally.

AG is a “BUY” on Barchart’s Trend Seeker indicator.

Medium- and long-term indicators are 100% “BUY” rated by Barchart Opinion.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$10.78 billion market capitalization.

46x trailing price-earnings ratio.

30x forward price-earnings ratio.

$1.26 billion in annual sales, with revenue growth estimated to hit 16% this year.

The recent quarterly report highlighted earnings growth of 328% versus the prior quarter, and 900% versus the previous year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on First Majestic Silver

Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 7 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate AG a “Moderate Buy,” with 4 of those being “Strong Buy” ratings.

A consensus of 7 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate AG a “Moderate Buy,” with 4 of those being “Strong Buy” ratings. Price Targets: 12-month targets range from a conservative $23.00 to a high of $32.90, with an average consensus near $27.63.

The Bottom Line on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver is currently showing strong technical leadership, having broken out of its April base to challenge multi-month highs. The stock’s renewed momentum and solid analyst backing suggest that investors are paying a premium for its exposure to rising silver prices.

While the high trailing price-earnings ratio suggests a lofty valuation, the company’s vertically integrated model and projected earnings growth provide a silver lining for those betting on a commodity-driven rally.