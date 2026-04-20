Cattle Fall Back on Monday

Live cattle futures posted 32 cent to $1.27 losses across the board on Monday. Cash trade was picked up last week at $248 across the country. Feeder cattle futures slipped lower on Monday, down $2.45 to $4.37 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.98 to $375.69 on April 17. The OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 6,000 head sold with feeders steady to $2-4 lower.

USDA’s Cattle on Feed report from Friday showed March Placements down 7.67% from a year ago at 1.709 million head, coming close to estimates. Marketings were 5.5% lower vs. last year at 1.62 million head. April 1 on feed came in close to estimates at 11.576 million head, down 0.53% from a year ago. The inventory for heifers on feed was at 4.32 million head, down 1.37% vs April 1, 2025, the ratio at 37.32%.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at 5 cents premium to select. Choice boxes were up $2.50 to $383.56, while Select was $7.01 higher at $383.61. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 97,000 head for Monday. That is down 7,000 head from last week but 6,945 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $249.600, down $0.350,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $246.075, down $1.275,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $241.600, down $1.225,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $368.875, down $2.450,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.100, down $4.175,