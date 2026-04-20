Cattle Slipping Lower on Monday

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts down a quarter to $1 at midday. Cash trade was picked up last week at $248 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are $1.82 to $3.10 lower across the front months on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.42 to $377.67 on April 16. The OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 6,000 head for sale with sales yet to be reported.

USDA’s Cattle on Feed report from Friday showed March Placements down 7.67% from a year ago at 1.709 million head, coming close to estimates. Marketings were 5.5% lower vs. last year at 1.62 million head. April 1 on feed came in close to estimates at 11.576 million head, down 0.53% from a year ago. The inventory for heifers on feed was at 4.32 million head, down 1.37% vs April 1, 2025, the ratio at 37.32%.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at 54 cents. Choice boxes were up $2 to $383.06, while Select was $5.92 higher at $382.52. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 514,000 head for last week through Saturday. That is up 2,000 head from last week but 63,626 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $249.700, down $0.250,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $246.350, down $1.000,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $242.150, down $0.675,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $369.500, down $1.825

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $362.400, down $2.875