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As Intel Releases Its Core Series 3 Processors, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold INTC Stock?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock

Intel Corporation (INTC) decided to steal the spotlight on Thursday, April 16, when its shares climbed 5.5% as it rolled out the Core Series 3 processors, built to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-ready performance to small businesses, schools, and value-focused buyers without burning a hole in the pocket.

With this introduction, the global chipmaking giant has entered the hybrid AI-ready core series segment for the first time and equipped the platform to handle AI workloads of up to 40 platform TOPS (trillions of operations per second).

The upgrade case stands out, especially for small businesses and home users on a typical five-year cycle, where moving from a five-year-old PC delivers up to 47% better single-thread performance, up to 41% stronger multi-thread performance, and up to 2.8x higher GPU AI performance, effectively lifting the standard for everyday computing.

These developments are paving the way for a new class of systems that raise expectations meaningfully. The market responded in stride as the stock reached its fresh 52-week high of $70.32 in just the following trading session. With momentum in place, let us see what is in store for Intel stock ahead.

About Intel Stock 

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Intel is the powerhouse behind the chips that run everything from everyday laptops to massive data centers. Known for its x86 processors, the company designs semiconductors that fuel AI, cloud computing, and advanced manufacturing.

The company now carries a market cap of $342.2 billion and refuses to rest on its laurels, pushing full steam ahead into cutting-edge territory with foundry services and next-generation chip architectures.

Investors have clearly caught the scent of opportunity, as the stock has climbed 246.5% over the past 52 weeks on the back of rising confidence in its foundry ambitions and the chance of locking in major anchor customers. The rally has not lost steam in 2026 either, with gains reaching 77.75% year-to-date (YTD) and a 49.5% jump in just the last month.

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On the valuation front, INTC stock wears a premium tag, trading at 128.64 times forward adjusted earnings and 6.34 times sales, which puts it a notch above both industry benchmarks and its own five-year average multiples.

Intel Surpasses Q4 Earnings

On Jan. 22, Intel rolled out its Q4 fiscal 2025 numbers, wherein revenue slipped 4.1% year-over-year (YOY) to $13.7 billion, yet still outpaced the Street’s $13.4 billion estimate. The quarter also marked the fifth straight time Intel cleared its own guidance, even while industry-wide supply constraints kept things tight.

Ongoing AI infrastructure build-out kept the wheels turning across the business. AI PCs, traditional servers, and networking all delivered double-digit gains both sequentially and annually. Adjusted EPS climbed 15.4% YOY to $0.15, comfortably ahead of analyst expectations of $0.08. 

Looking under the hood, non-GAAP net income jumped 35% from the prior year’s quarter to $767 million, while adjusted free cash flow came in at $2.2 billion. The balance sheet also flexed some muscle, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $14.3 billion as of Dec. 27, 2025, up from $8.2 billion on Dec. 28, 2024.

However, the mood took a turn when management laid out its guidance. The company expects Q1 fiscal year 2026 revenue in the range of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion with breakeven EPS, both of which fell short of the Street’s expectations of $0.05 on $12.51 billion in revenue.

The outlook knocked the wind out of the stock, sending it down 17% in the next trading session. Management blamed severe supply chain constraints as the main culprit and expects conditions to ease in Q2.

Looking ahead, Intel will report its Q1 fiscal year 2026 results on Thursday, April 23, after markets close. Analysts expect the Q1 loss per share to widen 450% YOY to $0.11. 

Even so, full-year fiscal 2026 EPS is projected to climb 158.3% from the prior year to $0.07, with momentum expected to snowball into fiscal year 2027, where EPS could surge 657.1% to $0.53.

What Do Analysts Expect for Intel Stock?

Wall Street is sitting on the fence for now, handing INTC stock an overall rating of “Hold.” Among the 44 analysts covering the stock, five have assigned it a “Strong Buy,” one maintains a “Moderate Buy,” 33 remain on “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell,” and four flag a “Strong Sell.”

Interestingly, the stock already trades above its average price target of $51.57, suggesting the market may have already priced in much of the near-term optimism, though the Street-High target of $92 still leaves the door open for a potential upside of 39.7%.

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On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTC 65.54 -2.96 -4.32%
Intel Corp

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