Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 30

Apple (AAPL) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter financial results on April 30. The company reported strong Q1 results on Jan. 29, and its Q2 earnings are also expected to be solid, as the firm is benefiting from market-share gains in China. The iPhone maker has multiple potential positive catalysts, including upcoming AI innovations, the ability to gain market share in the wake of higher flash-memory prices, and new product introductions.

Nevertheless, the extent to which these developments will move the needle for AAPL stock going forward is difficult to determine, in light of their uncertain magnitude and the firm's gargantuan revenue and profits. Also importantly, two other Magnificent 7 names - Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) - are already benefiting tremendously from the AI Boom, while MSFT has released new AI assistants that look like upbeat game changers. Further, Amazon's AI-chip business is likely to be a major spark as the tech giant looks poised to get a big boost from providing satellite-based internet service. So, AMZN and MSFT appear to be better picks than AAPL for investors seeking increased exposure to the Magnificent 7.

But for now, let's analyze AAPL's future potential.

About AAPL Stock

One of the most profitable companies in the world, Apple sells the popular and highly profitable iPhone. In the company's Q1 that ended in December, its revenue jumped 16% versus the same period a year earlier to $143.8 billion, while its earnings per share climbed 19% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.84.

AAPL has a market capitalization of $3.967 trillion and a forward price-earnings ratio of 31.03 times.

Q2 Earnings Outlook and China Share Gains

Analysts on average predict that the tech giant's earnings per share will soar 13.81% to $8.49 for fiscal year 2026, while jumping 9.66% to $9.31 for fiscal year 2027. Similarly, on the top line, its sales are expected to advance 14.75% YOY to $109.4 billion.

One of the key factors enabling the company's strong growth is likely the iPhone's market share gains in China. Specifically, iPhone unit sales advanced 20% YOY in Q1, versus a 4% YOY decline for the overall smartphone market in the world's largest consumer market, according to Counterpoint Research.

However, since the demand for the iPhone in China has historically been quite volatile, the duration of the current trend is difficult to determine.

Other Potential Positive Catalysts

French bank BNP Paribas recently asserted that higher memory prices could enable the iPhone to gain market share. Indeed, since lower-end smartphone makers have low margins, they will likely have to raise prices in response to elevated memory costs. Conversely, Apple, because of the iPhone's high margins, can absorb these costs without raising prices substantially. But given the generally large price differentials between iPhones and many lower-end competitors, the extent to which the closing of the big price gaps will boost iPhone's share is hard to estimate.

Similarly, Apple's decision to make multiple popular AI assistants easily accessible in its App Store in an upcoming version of its operating system - and likely obtain 30% of the revenue that they generate - could make iPhones more attractive and meaningfully boost its App Store revenue. However, given that there are free, popular AI assistants readily available on the internet, whether this strategy will drive needle-moving revenue for AAPL is an open question.

Finally, the tech giant released some product upgrades. But with the exception of the AirPods Max 2, most of the changes were reportedly “relatively minor.”