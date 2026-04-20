Brad Jacobs’ Midas Touch Could Turn QXO Into Your Next Big Winner

In an economy where housing demand meets supply constraints, fragmented industries often reward the consolidators. Building products distribution fits that profile perfectly: an $800 billion market filled with thousands of smaller players serving residential and commercial builders.

One billionaire has made a career out of spotting exactly these opportunities and scaling them into giants: Brad Jacobs, and his latest vehicle is QXO (QXO) . Smart investors will watch closely how he is rolling up the industry into a powerhouse.

QXO Is on a Roll

According to Barchart.com’s performance page, QXO shares have returned 29.60% year to date . For context, the S&P 500 @$.inx has gained 4.1% over the same period. That gap shows early market enthusiasm for Jacobs’ plan, even before the latest headline-making move.

Brad Jacobs’ Track Record of Transformation

Jacobs has done this before. In 1989, he founded United Waste Systems, consolidated overlapping routes in rural areas, took the company public in 1992, and sold it to USA Waste Services (now Waste Management (WM) for $2.5 billion in 1997. He then built United Rentals (URI) into North America’s largest equipment-rental provider through acquisitions. In 2011, he invested roughly $150 million in a small truck broker that became XPO Logistics (XPO) ; the stock delivered more than 3,000% returns before he spun off RXO (RXO) and GXO Logistics (GXO), two standalone businesses that today generate over $20 billion in combined annual revenue.

In June 2024, Jacobs invested $1 billion in cash into what was then SilverSun Technologies, rebranded it QXO, and pivoted the shell into a pure-play building-products distributor. Same playbook, new industry.

QXO’s Roll-Up Strategy

QXO distributes roofing, insulation, lumber, and complementary building products. Over the past 11 months, the company has closed more than $13 billion in acquisitions, including Beacon Roofing Supply in 2025 and Kodiak Building Partners for $2.25 billion, which was completed earlier this month .

On April 19, QXO announced it will acquire insulation leader TopBuild (BLD) for $17 billion -- a 23% premium to the prior close. The deal creates the second-largest publicly traded building-products distributor in North America, with more than $18 billion in combined revenue and more than $2 billion in combined adjusted EBITDA.

The industry is ripe for exactly this kind of consolidation. Thousands of regional distributors still serve a market driven by housing starts, remodeling, and large commercial projects such as data centers. Scale delivers purchasing power, broader product lines, and the ability to serve national contractors efficiently. If mortgage rates ease and housing activity holds steady or rebounds, demand for these products should rise, rewarding the largest players. Home Depot (HD) has more timidly attempted the same thing .

Let’s look at the valuation. Barchart.com shows QXO trades at a trailing P/E of 101.04, a forward P/E of 75.19, a price-to-sales ratio of 2.52, and a price-to-book of 1.89. Market capitalization sits near $17.7 billion with an enterprise value of $19.5 billion. Granted, those multiples price in aggressive growth from the roll-up. That said, Jacobs’ companies have historically delivered on the back end through cost synergies and market share gains.

What Analysts Think About QXO

Barchart.com’s analyst-ratings page shows 16 analysts rate QXO a "Strong Buy" with a consensus score of 4.75 out of 5, a fairly consistent rating that has held steady over the past three months. There are 13 "Strong Buy" ratings, 2 "Moderate Buy" ratings, and 1 "Hold." No analyst thinks investors should sell.

The mean price target of $32.43 implies there is 29.7% potential upside from its current price of $25 per share.

Bottom Line

Jacobs’ track record turns fragmented industries into value creators, and QXO’s $17 billion TopBuild deal accelerates that plan in a market poised for scale. The stock’s 29.60% YTD gain and Strong Buy consensus reflect that momentum. Housing cycles carry risk, and integration of large deals is never automatic, so resist the temptation to back up the truck.

Still, for retail investors who want exposure to housing-related growth through proven execution, QXO belongs on the watchlist. The building products distribution leader is expected to report first-quarter results in early May, so monitor the next update for integration progress and margin trends, but expect yet another quarterly beat as it has done for the last four periods.