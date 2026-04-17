Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Pull Off Lows on Friday, Still Close with Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay
Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay

Live cattle futures closed Friday seeing some strength off the lows but closing down 22 to 87 cents. April was down $1.82 this week. Cash trade has picked up this week, with $248 sales across the country, higher in the south but $1 weaker in the North. The Friday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 571 of the 1,222 head at $248. Feeder cattle futures were $1.57 to $2.85 lower across the board on Friday, with April $2.82 lower this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.42 to $377.67 on April 16. 

USDA broke ground on a sterile fly facility in Edinburg, TX, with the 100 million fly/week plant expected to open in November 2027. 

USDA’s Cattle on Feed report from Friday showed March Placements down 7.67% from a year ago at 1.709 million head, coming close to estimates. Marketings were 5.5% lower vs. last year at 1.62 million head. April 1 on feed came in close to estimates at 11.576 million head, down 0.53% from a year ago. The inventory for heifers on feed was at 4.32 million head, down 1.37% vs April 1, 2025, the ratio at 37.32%. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at $4.46 Choice boxes were down 51 cents to $381.06, while Select was $1.88 lower at $376.60. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 514,000 head for this week through Saturday. That is up 2,000 head from last week but 63,626 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $249.950, down $0.350,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $247.350, down $0.275,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.825, down $0.250,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $371.325, down $1.750,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.275, down $1.825,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.675, down $2.850,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 242.825s -0.250 -0.10%
Live Cattle
LEM26 247.350s -0.275 -0.11%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 249.950s -0.350 -0.14%
Live Cattle
GFK26 365.275s -1.825 -0.50%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 371.325s -1.750 -0.47%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 365.675s -2.850 -0.77%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 2
Microsoft Stock Warning: Why Piper Sandler Analysts Just Slashed Their MSFT Price Target by More Than 15%
Campbell's soup on grocery store shelf by Calle Macarone via Unsplash 3
Campbell’s Isn’t Cheap - It’s Trapped
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 4
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Bought Another 25,000 Shares of Nike Stock. Should You Load Up on NKE Too?
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 5
As Nvidia Sparks a Rally in IONQ Stock, Is the Quantum Computing Company a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.