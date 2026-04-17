Beyond Meat Just Launched a New Beverage Line. Should You Buy BYND Stock Here?

Beyond Meat plant-based ground beef packages by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Beyond Meat (BYND) shares ripped higher on April 17 after the company announced an expansive distribution agreement with Big Geyser for its new functional beverage line, Beyond Immerse™. The subsequent rally drove BYND above its 100-day moving average MA) — a technical breakout that often signals accelerated bullish momentum ahead.

Despite today’s surge, Beyond Meat stock remains down nearly 20% versus its year-to-date high.

Significance of Beyond Immerse™ for BYND Shares

The launch of Beyond Immerse™ marks a pivotal shift for the brand as it expands beyond “center-of-the-plate” plant-based meats into the high-growth functional beverage category.

By partnering with Big Geyser, the company secures immediate access to more than 26,000 retail outlets in the New York metro area.

The announcement is bullish for BYND shares because it diversifies the firm’s revenue away from the struggling plant-based meat sector, which has seen persistent volume declines.

Investors believe this “Beyond The Plant” rebranding and entry into protein-fortified, electrolyte-heavy drinks will capture health-conscious consumers and help stabilize BYND’s top-line in 2026.

Caution is Warranted in Playing Beyond Meat Stock

Beyond headline excitement and a technical breakout, however, Beyond Meat shares remain a high-risk gamble in 2026.

The company based out of El Segundo, California, continues to burn through cash at a rapid pace, and its revenue in the latest reported quarter came in down nearly 20% on a year-over-year basis.

More importantly, even after today’s rally, BYND is trading well below $1, indicating a persistent threat of a Nasdaq delisting.

In fact, chief of finance Lubi Kutua has recently unloaded company shares, reinforcing a lack of insider confidence in what the future holds for Beyond Meat.

All in all, BYND remains a penny stock at its core, which makes it vulnerable to excess volatility and “pump-and-dump” behavior that often punishes latecomers.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Beyond Meat

Wall Street analysts also recommend staying on the sidelines in Beyond Meat.