A Key Cybersecurity CEO Says ‘We Must Fight AI With AI’ as Software Stocks Keep Selling Off. Are We Missing the Bigger Picture With Cyber Stocks?

In the current financial climate, investors must continuously digest new artificial intelligence (AI) advancements. While the broader market has shown resilience in rebounding from geopolitical volatility, specifically following recent tensions in the Middle East, a specific sector remains in the shadows: cybersecurity.

Leading cybersecurity firms such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), and Zscaler (ZS) have faced a bear market over the past year. This selloff is rooted in a market narrative that suggests AI will eventually automate security to the point of making traditional cybersecurity firms obsolete, offering protection at a significantly lower cost.

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora argues that this perspective misses the bigger picture. Rather than making security redundant, the rapid acceleration of AI is actually expanding the corporate "attack surface," making advanced defense more critical than it has ever been.

A New Era of Risk

As AI tools become more powerful and accessible, they are inevitably falling into the hands of those with malicious intent. While the majority of users may use AI for innovation, the technology provides hackers with unprecedented capabilities to exploit vulnerabilities in code and find flaws in complex algorithms. This creates "new classes of risk" that traditional security measures may not be able to handle.

The threat is not just theoretical. As corporations move toward agentic AI, the stakes rise exponentially. Arora recently warned of a growing agentic AI paranoia, where cybersecurity becomes the essential safeguard against rogue behavior or the hijacking of critical infrastructure by autonomous agents. In this landscape, security is not just a technical requirement — it is the insurance necessary for the safe deployment of innovation.

The core of the industry's counter-argument is simple: “We must fight AI with AI.” Because "bad actors are going to move faster and faster," defenders can no longer rely on manual processes or sitting on the sidelines. Modern defense requires integrated, AI-driven platforms that can automate responses and counter threats at machine speed.

The Outsourcing Opportunity

While the market fears that AI will lower the barrier to entry for security, the reality for most corporations is different. Developing sophisticated, proprietary AI security is expensive and outside the core competency of most businesses. Companies focusing their capital on developing AI for their own products and services are unlikely to put forward resources toward building their own internal security apparatus from scratch.

Instead, the more likely outcome is continued outsourcing. Businesses will increasingly rely on established cybersecurity leaders who possess the scale and specialized AI expertise to protect their assets. This suggests that the current dip in cybersecurity stocks may represent a significant buying opportunity rather than a permanent decline.

The Bottom Line

The narrative that AI will replace cybersecurity firms ignores the reality of the evolving threat of more attackers. As AI becomes more readily accessible, it creates a symbiotic relationship with security — the more powerful the AI, the more advanced the security must be to contain it. Investors should remember that, in an era of autonomous machines, the safety provided by cybersecurity platforms is the only way to ensure that innovation does not lead to catastrophe.