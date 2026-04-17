Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Reverting from Early Losses at Friday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with contracts up 95 to 110 points so far on Friday after falling lower early this morning. The US dollar index is $0.270 lower at $97.775. Crude oil is falling $11.27 on the day following Iran agreeing to open the Strait of Hormuz this morning.

USDA Export Sales data from Thursday has export commitments at 10.409 million RB, which is down 1% from a year ago. That is also 92% of USDA’s number and lags the 100% pace from the last 5 years. Exports are 6.71 million RB, which is 60% of USDA’s number, which is behind the 62% average pace. 

The Seam showed 4,014 bales sold on April 15 at an average of 74.94 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 100 points higher on Thursday at 86.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 4/16, with the certified stocks level at 162,367 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points on Thursday at 61.61 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 76.73, up 103 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 79.23, up 110 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.95, up 96 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 79.82 +1.69 +2.16%
Cotton #2
CTK26 77.40s +1.70 +2.25%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.50s +1.51 +1.91%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 2
Microsoft Stock Warning: Why Piper Sandler Analysts Just Slashed Their MSFT Price Target by More Than 15%
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 3
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Bought Another 25,000 Shares of Nike Stock. Should You Load Up on NKE Too?
Campbell's soup on grocery store shelf by Calle Macarone via Unsplash 4
Campbell’s Isn’t Cheap - It’s Trapped
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 5
As Nvidia Sparks a Rally in IONQ Stock, Is the Quantum Computing Company a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.