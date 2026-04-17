Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

A $41 Million Reason to Buy Aehr Test Systems Stock Here

Faisal Humayun Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is among the under-the-radar ideas that have skyrocketed in the last 52 weeks. During this period, AEHR stock has returned over 900%. While the financials look weak, the big rally has been backed by structural industry tailwinds and significant order intake in the recent past. 

Recently, Aehr secured an order worth $41 million from a hyperscale AI customer. This is the largest order in the company’s history, with deliveries scheduled to begin in FY27 (June 27, 2026). With this order, the bookings in the second half of the FY have swelled to $92 million, and this sets the stage for robust growth in the coming quarters. 

Aehr has also indicated that there is “significant additional customer demand” over the next few months. Further, a “portion of this demand” is likely to convert into bookings before the end of FY26. Therefore, the order book is likely to swell further and is likely to translate into continued positive price action. It’s worth noting that Aehr has already completed significant capacity expansion. This will help the company cater to the incremental demand in the coming fiscal year. 

About AEHR Stock

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a solutions provider for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package part form. 

The company’s portfolio of products includes FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems, FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader. 

For Q3 FY25, Aehr reported revenue of $10.3 million. While revenue declined on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported robust bookings of $37.2 million during the quarter. This implied a book-to-bill ratio of more than 3.5x. 

With test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices being used in artificial intelligence, data centers, and other industrial applications, the order intake is likely to remain robust.

It’s therefore not surprising that AEHR stock has surged by 227% in the last six months as the markets discount potential growth acceleration.

www.barchart.com

Growth Acceleration on the Horizon

From an industry perspective, Aehr Test Systems has multiple growth drivers. This includes artificial intelligence, data centers, growth in 5G infrastructure, growth in the EV industry, and a broader shift to clean energy. With 45 years of experience, Aehr has clients that include Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Cisco (CSCO), among others. 

With the increasing level of deployment of semiconductors across industries mentioned, the demand for wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) and package-level burn-in (PLBI) has increased significantly. Aehr therefore believes that it’s positioned for “significant revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond.” 

In another important development from a growth perspective, Aehr won an initial order from a major customer, which is a global leader in networking products and solutions. The customer is developing advanced silicon photonics–based transceivers. With the possibility of follow-on orders, the backlog is likely to be supported at higher levels. 

What Do Analysts Say About AEHR Stock?

Based on five analysts with coverage, AEHR stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Three analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for AEHR stock, and two analysts have a “Hold” rating. 

The mean price target of $54 represents a potential downside of 33% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $68 suggests that AEHR stock could decline by 16% from here.

After the big rally, AEHR stock commands a market valuation of $2.3 billion. For the first nine months of FY26, the company’s revenue was $31.2 million. This implies an annualized revenue potential of $42 million. AEHR stock therefore trades at almost 55x FY26 revenue. This is, however, not a concern considering the point that the company is poised for robust growth in the next few years. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AEHR 81.41 +0.56 +0.69%
Aehr Test Systems
MSFT 421.58 +1.32 +0.31%
Microsoft Corp
GOOG 339.66 +6.89 +2.07%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 341.82 +5.80 +1.73%
Alphabet Cl A
NVDA 200.69 +2.34 +1.18%
Nvidia Corp
CSCO 86.18 +1.68 +1.99%
Cisco Systems Inc
QCOM 136.13 +1.66 +1.23%
Qualcomm Inc

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 2
Microsoft Stock Warning: Why Piper Sandler Analysts Just Slashed Their MSFT Price Target by More Than 15%
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 3
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Bought Another 25,000 Shares of Nike Stock. Should You Load Up on NKE Too?
Campbell's soup on grocery store shelf by Calle Macarone via Unsplash 4
Campbell’s Isn’t Cheap - It’s Trapped
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 5
As Nvidia Sparks a Rally in IONQ Stock, Is the Quantum Computing Company a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.