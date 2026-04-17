A $41 Million Reason to Buy Aehr Test Systems Stock Here

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is among the under-the-radar ideas that have skyrocketed in the last 52 weeks. During this period, AEHR stock has returned over 900%. While the financials look weak, the big rally has been backed by structural industry tailwinds and significant order intake in the recent past.

Recently, Aehr secured an order worth $41 million from a hyperscale AI customer. This is the largest order in the company’s history, with deliveries scheduled to begin in FY27 (June 27, 2026). With this order, the bookings in the second half of the FY have swelled to $92 million, and this sets the stage for robust growth in the coming quarters.

Aehr has also indicated that there is “significant additional customer demand” over the next few months. Further, a “portion of this demand” is likely to convert into bookings before the end of FY26. Therefore, the order book is likely to swell further and is likely to translate into continued positive price action. It’s worth noting that Aehr has already completed significant capacity expansion. This will help the company cater to the incremental demand in the coming fiscal year.

About AEHR Stock

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a solutions provider for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package part form.

The company’s portfolio of products includes FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems, FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

For Q3 FY25, Aehr reported revenue of $10.3 million. While revenue declined on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported robust bookings of $37.2 million during the quarter. This implied a book-to-bill ratio of more than 3.5x.

With test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices being used in artificial intelligence, data centers, and other industrial applications, the order intake is likely to remain robust.

It’s therefore not surprising that AEHR stock has surged by 227% in the last six months as the markets discount potential growth acceleration.

Growth Acceleration on the Horizon

From an industry perspective, Aehr Test Systems has multiple growth drivers. This includes artificial intelligence, data centers, growth in 5G infrastructure, growth in the EV industry, and a broader shift to clean energy. With 45 years of experience, Aehr has clients that include Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Cisco (CSCO), among others.

With the increasing level of deployment of semiconductors across industries mentioned, the demand for wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) and package-level burn-in (PLBI) has increased significantly. Aehr therefore believes that it’s positioned for “significant revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond.”

In another important development from a growth perspective, Aehr won an initial order from a major customer, which is a global leader in networking products and solutions. The customer is developing advanced silicon photonics–based transceivers. With the possibility of follow-on orders, the backlog is likely to be supported at higher levels.

What Do Analysts Say About AEHR Stock?

Based on five analysts with coverage, AEHR stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Three analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for AEHR stock, and two analysts have a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $54 represents a potential downside of 33% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $68 suggests that AEHR stock could decline by 16% from here.

After the big rally, AEHR stock commands a market valuation of $2.3 billion. For the first nine months of FY26, the company’s revenue was $31.2 million. This implies an annualized revenue potential of $42 million. AEHR stock therefore trades at almost 55x FY26 revenue. This is, however, not a concern considering the point that the company is poised for robust growth in the next few years.