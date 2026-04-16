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Down 55% From Its YTD High, Is Super Micro Computer Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Amit Singh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) have experienced significant volatility in recent months, reflecting a mix of legal concerns and renewed investor interest in the company. The company, often referred to as Supermicro, builds high-performance servers widely used in data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) computing systems.

The stock’s recent downturn followed the U.S. Department of Justice's filing of charges against three individuals connected to the company. Prosecutors claim the individuals were involved in illegally transferring advanced AI hardware to China. Importantly, Super Micro itself has not been named as a defendant. Even so, the case introduces potential regulatory and reputational risks that investors must consider.

Also, this is not the first episode of heavy selling in SMCI stock. Earlier, the stock dropped sharply after a short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research, released a report questioning the company’s accounting practices. Investor concerns intensified when Super Micro delayed its annual regulatory filing.

Despite these challenges, the stock has once again started to show signs of recovery. Shares have climbed about 20% over the past five trading sessions, helped by renewed optimism around the company’s product lineup. Super Micro recently introduced its pre-configured Gold Series enterprise server solutions. More recently, SMCI launched compact, high-efficiency systems powered by AMD (AMD) processors.

Even with this short-term rebound, the stock still trades in the red. Super Micro shares are down roughly 4% year-to-date (YTD) and trade about 55% below their 52-week high of $62.36. The sharp decline highlights the market’s sensitivity to regulatory developments, customer concentration risk, heightened competition, and the company’s ability to maintain investor confidence.

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Is SMCI Stock a Buy Now?

While Super Micro Computer's stock has swung sharply in recent months, its underlying business performance remains solid, driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure server solutions. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported revenue of $12.68 billion, an increase of 123% year-over-year (YoY).

The rapid growth was driven by strong shipments of AI-focused server systems. The company benefited from fulfilling previously delayed orders while also achieving better pricing across its product lineup. In particular, Super Micro has seen robust demand for GPU-based AI systems, including both liquid-cooled and air-cooled servers.

SMCI’s business momentum will continue into the third quarter. Expansion of the company’s Datacenter Building Block Solution (DCBBS) portfolio, more in-depth engagement with enterprise and hyperscale customers, and continued investment in global manufacturing capacity are expected to support growth.

SMCI’s management has guided for at least $12.3 billion in Q3 revenue, a sharp jump from $4.6 billion in the same quarter last year, and is targeting full-year revenue of at least $40 billion.

Despite the impressive top-line outlook, several risks remain. Customer concentration remains a major vulnerability. In the most recent quarter, Super Micro’s OEM appliance and large data center segment delivered strong performance, but a single data center customer accounted for roughly 63% of total revenue. While management is working to diversify its client base, such reliance on only a few hyperscale customers introduces revenue volatility.

Profitability trends also warrant caution. Adjusted gross margin declined to 6.4% in Q2, down from 9.5% in the prior quarter. The compression reflects a less favorable product mix and elevated freight costs. Although management expects margins to improve modestly quarter over quarter, they are still projected to remain well below the 9.7% level recorded a year earlier.

At the same time, competitive pressure in AI infrastructure hardware is intensifying, which could weigh on pricing and profitability.

Given these challenges, analysts remain cautious for now, maintaining a “Hold” consensus rating on the stock.

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On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SMCI 28.26 +0.97 +3.55%
Super Micro Computer
AMD 276.19 +18.07 +7.00%
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