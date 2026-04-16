Corn Falling Back on Thursday

Corn futures are reverting lower from the Wednesday gains, with contracts down fractionally in the new crop contracts to 2 cents in the nearbys at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 cents at $4.12 3/4.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.4 MMT of old crop corn business, which fell in the middle of trade estimates of 0.8-1.8 MMT. That was a 6-week high and but was 10.3% below the same week last year. New crop sales were tallied at 56,460 MT, which was within trade ideas of 0-150,000 MT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.49 1/4, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.12 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.58 1/2, down 2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.77 3/4, down 1/4 cent,