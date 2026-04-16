BIRD Stock Shot Way Into Overbought Territory on the Allbirds AI Pivot. What’s the Trade Here?

Allbirds (BIRD) stock closed yesterday's session up a remarkable 600% after the footwear firm announced a pivot into artificial intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure.

This explosive rally pushed BIRD’s relative strength index (RSI) into the mid-90s on Wednesday, signaling exceptionally overbought conditions that often precede a sharp correction.

Investors are, therefore, recommended to take profit and cut exposure to Allbirds shares as they run the risk of a major retreat in the coming days and weeks.

It’s Time to Cut Exposure to Allbirds Stock

While the market is cheering the AI pivot, Allbirds’ transition from wool sneakers to high-end data centers actually carries significant execution and dilution risks.

The San Francisco-headquartered firm has zero operational history in the semiconductor or cloud space, and its $50 million in funding is peanuts compared to the billions being spent by established neocloud players.

Without a proven track record in technical infrastructure, this pivot looks more about survival than strategy, reinforcing that it’s time to trim exposure before the hype cools.

In short, the announced AI pivot is riddled with massive risks, which — together with an extremely overbought RSI — suggest BIRD shares could pare back recent gains just as quickly.

BIRD Shares Could Crash Just as Sharply

Beyond technical overextension, Allbirds shares remain a high-risk gamble due to a looming threat of mean reversion.

A vertical move of this magnitude in what was a $2 penny stock just days ago typically invites aggressive profit-taking and short-selling, making the price gravitate back toward its moving averages.

Given the extreme capital requirements of the GPU market and BIRD’s history of heavy losses, this rally looks like a classic bull trap for retail investors.

If anything, it mirrors the infamous “Long Island Iced Tea” blockchain rebrand in 2017, which was viewed as a “Hail Mary” to maintain a Nasdaq listing.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Allbirds?

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts also view BIRD stock’s recent rally as largely overextended.