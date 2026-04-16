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Cotton Rally Extending to Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash
Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash

Cotton prices are up another 50 to 60 points early on Thursday morning. Futures were in rally mode, with contracts up 77 to 137 points at the close on Wednesday. The US dollar index was $0.033 lower at $97.875. Crude oil was up 12 cents on the day.

The Seam showed 5,245 bales sold on 4/14 at an average of 72.10 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 145 points higher on April 14 at 85.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 75.11, up 77 points, currently up 56 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 77.42, up 90 points, currently up 51 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 78.35, up 115 points, currently up 57 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 77.98 +0.56 +0.72%
Cotton #2
CTK26 75.60 +0.49 +0.65%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 78.94 +0.59 +0.75%
Cotton #2

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