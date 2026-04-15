Hogs Slip Lower on Wednesday

Lean hog futures were steady to 50 cents lower on Wednesday, with expiring April up 20 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.88 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.11 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 6 cents on April 13 at $90.33.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $3.46 at $95.14 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported higher, with the belly down $14.48. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 494,000 head, with the week to date total to 1.477 million head. That was 124,000 head above the previous week and 15,670 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.700, up $0.200,

May 26 Hogs closed at $94.075, down $0.150