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Corn Rallies on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn futures posted 4 ¾ to 8 ¼ cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 8 1/2 cents at $4.14 3/4. 

Some premium may have been put in the market as rain is expected over the next week in the central and eastern Corn Belt following recent precip, though it is still early to be talking major planting delays.

EIA data showed ethanol production at 1.12 million barrels per day in the week of 4/10, a 4,000 bpd increase from the week prior. Stocks saw a build of 646,000 million barrels to 26.699 million barrels. Exports dropped 122,000 barrels per day from the week prior to 81,000 bpd, as refiner in puts were down 20,000 bpd to 875,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with traders looking for corn business for old crop at 0.8-1.8 MMT, with new crop at 0-150,000 MT.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.14 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.60 1/2, up 8 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.78, up 7 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.35 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 478-0s +7-4 +1.59%
Corn
ZCN26 460-4s +8-0 +1.77%
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ZCK26 451-2s +8-2 +1.86%
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3862 +0.0765 +1.78%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1374 +0.0857 +2.12%
US Corn Price Idx

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