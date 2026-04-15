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Should You Chase the Rally in SoundHound Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A corporate sign for SoundHound by Tada Images via Shutterstock
A corporate sign for SoundHound by Tada Images via Shutterstock

SoundHound (SOUN) stock is pushing significantly higher on Wednesday amid a broader recovery in artificial intelligence (AI) software names and an unusually high options activity. 

The upward momentum drove SOUN decisively above its 50-day moving average (MA), signaling near-term momentum is now shifting back in favor of the bulls. 

Despite today’s surge, however, SoundHound stock remains down about 37% versus its YTD high.

www.barchart.com

Options Market Remains Bullish on SoundHound Stock

According to Barchart, SOUN has seen nearly 110K options contracts traded today, a 78% spike in overall activity versus its 30-day average volume of just under 61K. 

More importantly, the put-to-call open interest ratio currently sits at 0.48, indicating for every 100 call options (bullish bets), there are only 48 put options (bearish bets), reflecting a strong bullish sentiment. 

Such unusually high, bullish options activity often forces market makers to buy the underlying stock to hedge their positions (delta hedging), which creates immediate upward price pressure. 

Note that SOUN shares have a history of closing May with over 14% gain, a seasonal pattern that makes them even more attractive to own in the near term. 

What Makes SOUN Shares Worth Owning in 2026?

Beyond technical momentum, SoundHound shares’ fundamental bull case rests on the firm’s rapid evolution into an “Agentic AI” powerhouse. 

Unlike basic chatbots, its platform now powers end-to-end autonomous transactions, evidenced in its recent partnerships with Associated Carrier and Quálitas Insurance to automate complex claims and telecom support. 

This shift doubled SOUN’s revenue in its fiscal 2025, with management calling for another 54% upside to as much as $260 million in the current financial year.  

All in all, with a strengthened cash reserve, debt-free balance sheet, and a dominant position in the burgeoning $6 billion voice AI market, SoundHound is transitioning from a speculative play into a critical infrastructure provider for the enterprise AI revolution. 

SoundHound Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street analysts remain uber bullish on SoundHound AI Inc for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on SOUN stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $14 indicating potential upside of more than 75% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SOUN 7.85 +0.88 +12.63%
Soundhound AI Inc Cl A

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