Allbirds Is Pivoting from Shoes to AI Compute. Should You Take a Gamble on BIRD Stock Today?

A sign out front of an Allbirds store JHVEPhoto - stock_adobe_com

Allbirds (BIRD) stock experienced a nearly 10x rally on April 15 after the footwear firm announced a significant pivot into artificial intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure.

As the Nasdaq-listed firm rebranded into NewBird AI, its relative strength index (14-day) climbed into the mid-90s signaling “extremely” overbought conditions.

In fact, the buying frenzy in Allbirds shares looks decoupled from technical norms on Wednesday.

Significance of AI Pivot for Allbirds Stock

The announced shift from retail to “GPU-as-a-Service” transforms Allbirds from a struggling retail player into a high-growth tech name.

BIRD stock soared today as investors cheered its decision to exit the cash-burning footwear market – where revenue fell over 23% late last year – to enter a sector with insatiable demand.

According to Allbirds’ press release, it will leverage its remaining public shell and fresh capital to secure scarce AI hardware, providing dedicated compute capacity that hyperscalers are scrambling to supply.

In short, the promise of recurring, “high-margin” software and infrastructure revenue is a far more attractive narrative for Wall Street than selling wool sneakers in a saturated market.

Why BIRD Shares Remain Unattractive to Own

Beyond headline excitement, BIRD remains a dangerous gamble given massive execution risk and excessive volatility, considering it was a penny stock only before today’s rally.

The company’s AI pivot looks more like a sign of desperation given it has no proven track record in hardware management or data center operations.

In recent filings, Allbirds even issued a “going concern” warning, which adds to the fundamental headwinds facing the stock in 2026.

Moreover, investors must now contend with meaningful dilution from the $50 million convertible notes offering the San Francisco-headquartered firm announced to fund the AI pivot as well.

Following an explosive move that pushed Allbirds shares’ RSI into the 90s , a sharp mean reversion is likely, as early momentum traders exit, leaving retail bagholders to fund a transformation that could take years to yield actual profits.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Allbirds?

Wall Street also seems to agree that BIRD’s stock price rally on April 15 looks super stretched.