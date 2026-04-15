Cotton Rallying on Wednesday

Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay

Cotton is rallying on Wednesday with contracts up 90 to 125 points at midday. The US dollar index is $0.063 lower at $97.845. Crude oil is up 55 cents on the day.

The Seam showed 5,245 bales sold on 4/14 at an average of 72.10 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 145 points higher on April 14 at 85.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 75.24, up 90 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 77.57, up 105 points,