Cotton Posting Early Wednesday Gains

Cotton prices are up 83 to 104 points so far on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 11 to 61 points. The US dollar index was $0.278 lower at $97.885. Crude oil was down $7.01 on the day, as reports suggest the US and Iran could hold talks as early as this week, though nothing has officially been set.

The Seam showed 3,172 bales sold on 4/13 at an average of 72.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 10 points higher on April 10 at 84.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 15,301 bales on Monday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 74.34, down 19 points, currently up 84 cents

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.52, down 11 points, currently up 94 cents

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 77.2, down 61 points, currently up 100 cents