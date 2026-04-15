Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Posting Early Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock

Cotton prices are up 83 to 104 points so far on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 11 to 61 points. The US dollar index was $0.278 lower at $97.885. Crude oil was down $7.01 on the day, as reports suggest the US and Iran could hold talks as early as this week, though nothing has officially been set.

The Seam showed 3,172 bales sold on 4/13 at an average of 72.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 10 points higher on April 10 at 84.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 15,301 bales on Monday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 74.34, down 19 points, currently up 84 cents

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.52, down 11 points, currently up 94 cents

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 77.2, down 61 points, currently up 100 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 77.59 +1.07 +1.40%
Cotton #2
CTK26 75.31 +0.97 +1.30%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 78.32 +1.12 +1.45%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
As Super Micro Computer Unveils New Enterprise Solutions, Is SMCI Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Intel Stock Has Large, Unusual Options Trades - Investors are Bullish on INTC
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Ignore the Anthropic Panic and Keep Buying Palantir Stock, Says Wedbush
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
SanDisk Stock Is Up 2,640% in the Past Year. What’s Next?
Businessman work with ai for economy analysis financial result by digital augmented reality graph by Natee K Jindakum via Shutterstock 5
Anthropic Just Triggered a Frenzied Selloff in Fastly Stock. Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.