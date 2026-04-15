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Hogs Look to Wednesday After Tuesday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures posted Tuesday losses of 5 to 72 cents, as April was steady ahead of the Wednesday expiration. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.77 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.73 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on April 10 at $90.27. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 54 cents at $98.60 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly primals were all reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, with the week to date total to 983,000 head. That was 119,000 head above the previous week and 12,299 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.500, unch,,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.225, down $0.625

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $102.450, down $0.675,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 94.225s -0.625 -0.66%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.500s unch unch
Lean Hogs
HEM26 102.450s -0.675 -0.65%
Lean Hogs

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